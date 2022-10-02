Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 42.5% in September

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

