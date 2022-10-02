Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Short Interest Up 42.5% in September

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,540,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the August 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Invesco Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.13). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
