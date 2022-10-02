Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 442.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PTF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 31,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,520. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $103.80 and a 12 month high of $186.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.