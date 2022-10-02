Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) is SNS Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,917 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. 388,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,900. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81.

