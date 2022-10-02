Internet Computer Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $37.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00031164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00087551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00065195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007723 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Internet Computer’s total supply is 490,026,003 coins and its circulating supply is 262,293,985 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFINITY Foundation is a not-for-profit scientific research organization based in Zurich, Switzerland, that oversees research centers in Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Zurich, as well as teams in Japan, Germany, the UK, and across the United States. The Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer.The Internet Computer extends the functionality of the public Internet so that it can host backend software, transforming it into a global compute platform.Using the Internet Computer, developers can create websites, enterprise IT systems and internet services by installing their code directly on the public Internet and dispense with server computers and commercial cloud services.The Internet Computer is launching a revolutionary public network that provides a limitless environment for smart contracts that run at web speed, serve web, scale, and reduce compute costs. Able to build everything from DeFi, to mass market tokenized social media services that run on-chain, or extend Ethereum dapps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.