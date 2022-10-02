International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $27.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $584,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,522,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $577,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

