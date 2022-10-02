International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $27.00

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $56.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90.

International Paper (NYSE:IPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $584,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 762,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,909,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,522,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,627,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 9.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $577,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

