International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.8% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 26,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 77,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.83. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.