Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Update

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Inspirato Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 284,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,488. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspirato will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 15,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $62,245.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 73,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $255,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 860,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,666.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ISPO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspirato in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About Inspirato

(Get Rating)

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

Featured Articles

