Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,959. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

