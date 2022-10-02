Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Short Interest Update

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

ISIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. 1,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,012. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34. Insignia Systems has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insignia Systems in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

