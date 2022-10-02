Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $114,768.24 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,768.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,039.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20.

On Friday, July 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $57,241.50.

Natera Stock Down 1.5 %

Natera stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.33. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $121.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 79.57% and a negative return on equity of 95.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Natera by 178.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Natera by 17.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 42.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.