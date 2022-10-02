Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of INVZ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,929. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $702.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.