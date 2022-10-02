Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 20.8% in September

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 653,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.4 days.

Industrias Peñoles Trading Up 5.4 %

IPOAF traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. Industrias Peñoles has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $15.02.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

