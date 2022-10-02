Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Short Interest Update

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICHBF opened at $10.95 on Friday. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It offers commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

