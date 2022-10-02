Indexed Finance (NDX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10,877.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Indexed Finance is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

