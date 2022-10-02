Index Cooperative 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,298.00 (INDEX)

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Index Cooperative coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00011551 BTC on major exchanges. Index Cooperative has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Index Cooperative has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Index Cooperative

Index Cooperative’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for Index Cooperative is medium.com/indexcoop. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. Index Cooperative’s official website is www.indexcoop.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Index Cooperative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Index Cooperative should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Index Cooperative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

