Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 511,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,409 shares in the company, valued at $172,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBCP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 62,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,256. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $402.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

