Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 10,308 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,374 shares in the company, valued at $183,047.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ INDP remained flat at $2.16 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.