Illuvium (ILV) Hits Market Cap of $404.26 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $404.26 million and $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $55.69 or 0.00290231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069997 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10700919 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s genesis date was March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,259,047 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Illuvium’s official website is illuvium.io.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

