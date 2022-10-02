Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,724. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.