IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $205,944.73 and $21,799.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.79 or 0.99973627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081899 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

