Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Up 28.4% in September

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,470,000 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Huntsman Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Huntsman by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huntsman by 773.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,122,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,003 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,007,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.54. 1,811,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.