Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.18 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after buying an additional 191,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,413,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 168,897 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,682,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after buying an additional 488,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,903,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,358,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.