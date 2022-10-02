Humaniq Market Cap Tops $0.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $20,562.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00144454 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.01799229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00253274 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq launched on May 8th, 2017. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

