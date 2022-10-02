Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.00-$25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Humana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $37.00-$37.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $485.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 41.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 5.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

