Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the August 31st total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Hugoton Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.98. 123,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.30.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.0586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 25.16%.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. Hugoton Royalty Trust was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.