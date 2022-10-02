Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Up 28.2% in September

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan bought 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,583 shares of company stock worth $357,704 in the last 90 days. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of HPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,567,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -526.32%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Stories

