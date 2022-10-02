H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.6 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

HRUFF remained flat at $7.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.00. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

