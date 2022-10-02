Horizon Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $149.32 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

