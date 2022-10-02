Horizon Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Horizon Financial Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $31.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

