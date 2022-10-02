Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $13.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,274.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 66,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,257 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,640,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

