Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $13.73 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Horizen has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $13.73 or 0.00071493 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $166.01 million and $8.86 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00285070 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00104505 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000953 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Battle Saga (BTL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Genesis Network (GENXNET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Evodefi (GENX) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
