HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.0 days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

Shares of HRIBF remained flat at $45.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. HORIBA has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

