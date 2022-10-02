Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

