Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Honda Motor Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,356. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.
Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
