Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Up 16.9% in September

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,356. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,240,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,216,000 after buying an additional 476,123 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,410,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,711,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,331,000 after purchasing an additional 91,718 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

