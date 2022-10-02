HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $3.69 Million Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 49.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI opened at $80.03 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,639.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $45,656.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,639.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $481,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,244,325.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,642 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,933 over the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

