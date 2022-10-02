HighTower Trust Services LTA Takes $1.47 Million Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMBM opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $38.53.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMBM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $102,768.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,718.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

