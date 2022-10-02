HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 38,384 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,337,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 282,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.42. The company has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

