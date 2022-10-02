HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,763,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA stock opened at $262.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $261.63 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.19.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

