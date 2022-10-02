HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

AMP stock opened at $251.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.