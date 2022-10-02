HighTower Trust Services LTA Invests $2.30 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 228,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,484,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELAN stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

