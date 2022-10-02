HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $5.66 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

