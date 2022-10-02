HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,293 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

