HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $3.03 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 866.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 88,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,861,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Broadcom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 23,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 54,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $444.01 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $443.64 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

