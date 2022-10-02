HighTower Trust Services LTA Cuts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.0% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.1 %

APD stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

