HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 18,491 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 866.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $444.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $515.90 and its 200-day moving average is $542.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

