HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires Shares of 278,541 Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 278,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,000. Coastal Financial comprises 1.8% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John J. Dickson sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $41,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,644.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCB stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The stock has a market cap of $514.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $65.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

