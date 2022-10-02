HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires New Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $262.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.19. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $261.63 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

