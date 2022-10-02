HighTower Trust Services LTA Acquires 384 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.2% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.73 and its 200-day moving average is $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

