hi Dollar (HI) Price Tops $0.0501

hi Dollar (HI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One hi Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0501 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, hi Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. hi Dollar has a market cap of $214.36 million and $4.10 million worth of hi Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get hi Dollar alerts:

hi Dollar Coin Profile

hi Dollar’s launch date was July 31st, 2021. hi Dollar’s total supply is 4,677,121,978 coins. The Reddit community for hi Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. hi Dollar’s official website is hi.com. hi Dollar’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

hi Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hi is leveraging blockchain technology to build services that are community-powered. Members of hi are the key stakeholders of this ecosystem and the business is committed to maximizing membership value. Their first product is a digital wallet on messengers such as WhatsApp and Telegram.Members wanting to make use of financial services offered by hi must deposit hi Dollars in their savings account.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as hi Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire hi Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase hi Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

