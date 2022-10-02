HEX Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.79 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 580,974,473,057 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official website is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
